New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Ethos Technologies Inc., an online seller of life insurance policies. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Aug. - Dec. 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00635, Carter et al v. Ethos Technologies, Inc.

Health & Life Insurance

February 14, 2023, 8:48 AM