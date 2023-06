New Suit - Employment Class Action

Designer Shoe Warehouse was hit with an employment class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Leeds Brown Law, alleges that certain store associates qualify as 'manual workers' and are therefore entitled to weekly paychecks under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-04761, Carter et al. v. DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Annemarie Lespinasse

Tremain Carter

Leeds Brown Law PC

defendants

DSW Shoe Warehouse, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches