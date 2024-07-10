Who Got The Work

Mark R.S. Foster of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has entered an appearance for Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, in a pending securities class action. The action, filed June 4 in California Northern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the defendants failed to register individuals offering and selling digital asset securities as broker-dealers with the SEC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin, is 3:24-cv-03350, Carter et al v. Coinbase Global, Inc. et al.

Fintech

July 10, 2024, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonett Foy

Bradley Barnes

Mollijoy Carter

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Defendants

Coinbase Global, Inc.

Coinbase, Inc.

Brian Armstrong

Coinbase Asset Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws