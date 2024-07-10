Mark R.S. Foster of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has entered an appearance for Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, in a pending securities class action. The action, filed June 4 in California Northern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the defendants failed to register individuals offering and selling digital asset securities as broker-dealers with the SEC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin, is 3:24-cv-03350, Carter et al v. Coinbase Global, Inc. et al.
Fintech
July 10, 2024, 3:47 PM