EMS company Best Practice Medicine was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action on Thursday in Montana District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00029, Cartegena v. Best Practice Medicine LLC.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 8:28 PM

Julia Cartegena

Morgan & Morgan

Best Practice Medicine

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations