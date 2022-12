Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for claims stemming from the 2021 Marshall Fire, was filed by Levin Sitcoff Waneka on behalf of Jessica Carson. The case is 1:22-cv-03153, Carson v. Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 7:49 PM