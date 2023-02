Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bullivant Houser Bailey PC on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Crestbrook Insurance, a Nationwide subsidiary, to Washington Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Oseran Hahn P.S. on behalf of Genalen Carson and Maurice Carson. The case is 2:23-cv-00228, Carson et al v. Crestbrook Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 4:54 PM