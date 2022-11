New Suit

Kaplan Hecker & Fink sued former president Donald Trump on Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of E. Jean Carroll, a former columnist who accuses Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s. The suit, brought under New York's new Adult Survivors Act, accuses Trump of battery and defamation in connection with the alleged rape. Counsel have not yet appeared for Trump. The case is 1:22-cv-10016, Carroll v. Trump.

New York

November 24, 2022, 7:58 AM