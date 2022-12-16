New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Peloton Interactive, the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand, was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09109, Carroll v. Peloton Interactive, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 16, 2022, 8:45 AM