New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Mattel Inc., the California-based toymaker, and American Girl Brands LLC were hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the American Girl website in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-08954, Carroll v. Mattel Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 7:15 PM