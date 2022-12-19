New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Mattel and American Girl Brands were hit with a digital privacy class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendants' website americangirl.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-08954, Carroll v. Mattel Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 4:58 PM