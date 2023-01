Who Got The Work

William C. Ruggiero and Chelsea R. Sousa of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Dollar General in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 15 in Connecticut District Court by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of Labrina Carroll. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:22-cv-01597, Carroll v. Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 4:37 AM