New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich chain, was hit with a digital privacy class action Sunday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, claims that the defendant unlawfully transmits video viewing information from its Evergreenhills.com website to Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00314, Carroll v. Chick-fil-a, Inc. et al.