New Suit - Employment

CarMax and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00214, Carroll v. CarMax Business Service, LLC et al.

Automotive

April 15, 2023, 9:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Fatihaa Carroll

defendants

CarMax Business Service, LLC

Chris Flores

Jonathan Jones

Rob Quinn

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination