Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a lawsuit against A Plus Rentals and Fog Enterprise to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability and age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Ray Winton & Kelley on behalf of Jamie Carroll. The case is 2:22-cv-00517, Carroll v. A Plus Rentals, L. L. C. et al.

Business Services

November 14, 2022, 2:48 PM