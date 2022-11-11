Who Got The Work

Brian J. Moore of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for the West Virginia Bar Association in a pending lawsuit alleging fraudulent conduct. The case was filed Sept. 9 in West Virginia Northern District Court by pro se plaintiffs Leonard Carroll and Stephanie Carroll, who allege that they lost their farm under false and misleading hearsay testimony. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, is 1:22-cv-00099, Carroll et al. v. O'Dell et al.

Real Estate

November 11, 2022, 10:20 AM