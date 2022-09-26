Carroll Co. Prosecutor Might Seek Sharecroppers Posthumous E...

News From Law.com

A Georgia district attorney said he may revisit a decades-old case in which the state Supreme Court overturned three murder convictions of a Black sharecropper in the killing of a white man to determine whether the sharecropper deserves to be formally exonerated posthumously. Weaknesses in the case were detailed in a book published this year, "The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson." Carroll County District Attorney Herb Cranford has launched a review of the case.

