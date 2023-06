New Suit - Civil Rights

CoreCivic d/b/a Northeast Ohio Correctional Center was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Tompkins, Selph & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff alleging assault and medical malpractice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01117, Carrizales v. Lambert, et al.

Government

June 02, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Angel Carrizales

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Theran Selph

defendants

CoreCivic, Inc.

CoreCivic of Tennessee, LLC

Correction Officer Lambert

John and Jane Does

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation