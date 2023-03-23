New Suit - Consumer

Equifax, TransUnion and other defendants were sued Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and Fair Credit Reporting Act. The court action, regarding the handling and reporting of a disputed debt, was filed by Halvorsen Klote on behalf of Pete Carrizales. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00144, Carrizales v. Columbia Debt Recovery, LLC d/b/a Genesis Credit Management et al.

March 23, 2023, 5:06 PM

Pete Carrizales

Halvorsen Klote

Equifax Information Services, LLC

Trans Union, LLC

Columbia Debt Recovery, LLC d/b/a Genesis Credit Management

Experian Information Services, Inc.

Medical Data Systems Inc

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws