Paramount Pictures, Hollywood Reporter and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by attorney G. Scott Sobel on behalf of internet personality Rovier Carrington, seeks monetary damages and to have a protective order declared as void. The order stems from a 2018 New York federal suit involving sexual abuse claims brought by Carrington against Viacom. Significantly, Carrington pled guilty to submitting false declarations of the sexual abuse claims in Feb. 2023 and will be sentenced on July 10, 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05399, Carrington v. National Amusements, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
July 06, 2023, 5:11 PM