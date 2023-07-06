New Suit - Personal Injury

Paramount Pictures, Hollywood Reporter and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by attorney G. Scott Sobel on behalf of internet personality Rovier Carrington, seeks monetary damages and to have a protective order declared as void. The order stems from a 2018 New York federal suit involving sexual abuse claims brought by Carrington against Viacom. Significantly, Carrington pled guilty to submitting false declarations of the sexual abuse claims in Feb. 2023 and will be sentenced on July 10, 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05399, Carrington v. National Amusements, Inc. et al.

July 06, 2023, 5:11 PM

Rovier Carrington

Law Office Of G Scott Sobel

GoDaddy Inc.

Paramount Pictures Corporation

Google, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company

Hon. Katherine Polk Failla

National Amusements, Inc.

Paramount Global, f/k/a ViacomCBS Inc., f/k/a CBS Corporation, a Delaware corporation, f/k/a Viacom Inc., successor by merger to CBS Corporation, a Pennsylvania corporation, f/k/a Westinghouse Electri

The Hollywood Reporter

Variety

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims