Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Brandon J. Broderick LLC on behalf of a former forklift receiver for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he reported several co-workers for suspected theft. The case is 2:23-cv-03181, Carrington v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlton Carrington

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

John And/OR Jane Does 1-20

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination