New Suit - Contract

Marriott International was sued for breach of contract and defamation on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the CLC Law Group on behalf of Nicole Carrillo, alleges that the defendant cancelled the plaintiff's tattoo expo at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront in Oregon because the plaintiff had not secured $10 million in insurance coverage under one single policy, even though an event planner assured the plaintiff that coverage could be split among multiple policies. The suit further accuses the defendant of falsely stating that the plaintiff had cancelled the expo herself, causing her to receive death threats. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06368, Carrillo v. Marriott International Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 04, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Carrillo

Plaintiffs

Chisvin Law Group Apc

defendants

Marriott International Inc.

Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract