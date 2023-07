Removed To Federal Court

BNSF Railway removed a lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination to California Central District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by the Sweeney Law Firm and the Law Office of Jonathan J. Moon on behalf of a former employee. BNSF is represented by Jones Day. The case is 5:23-cv-01333, Carrillo v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

July 10, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Carrillo

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination