Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bowman and Brooke on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Pieps GMBH and parent company Clarus Corp. to Wyoming District Court. The suit, filed by Fuicelli & Lee on behalf of Tracey Carrillo, contends that an avalanche beacon designed, manufactured and sold by the defendants malfunctioned, resulting in the death of the plaintiff's son. The case is 1:23-cv-00115, Carrillo v. Black Diamond Equipment Ltd et al.

Wyoming

July 03, 2023, 4:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Tracey Carrillo

Plaintiffs

Boesen Law

defendants

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd

Clarus Corporation

Pieps Canada

Pieps GmbH

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims