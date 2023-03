Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to New York Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Towne Law Firm on behalf of a bakery/deli associate who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after complaining to Walmart's head office about a malfunctioning freezer at the Clifton Park branch. The case is 1:23-cv-00351, Carrieri v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

March 22, 2023, 5:24 AM

Thomas Carrieri

The Towne Law Firm, P.C.

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

