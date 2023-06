New Suit - Product Liability

TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, and Tabletops Unlimited were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, over an allegedly defective stainless steel Rove Thermos, was filed by the Sharova Law Firm on behalf of Jazmin Carreto and Raul Cortes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04766, Carreto et al v. Tabletops Unlimited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 4:19 AM

