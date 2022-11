Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Dollar Tree to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Limsky Mitolo on behalf of Diane Carreras, who contends she sustained injuries from a microwavable-safe bowl purchased at Dollar Tree. The case is 2:22-cv-06684, Carreras v. Greenbrier International, Inc. dba Dollar Tree.