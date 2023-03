Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoel Rives on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against biomedical device company Biotronik Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Franecke Law Group on behalf of Roberta Carreon, who allegedly sustained injuries from a defective implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. The case is 2:23-cv-02129, Carreon v. Biotronik, Inc.

Health Care

March 22, 2023, 7:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Roberta Carreon

defendants

Biotronik, Inc.

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims