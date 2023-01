Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoel Rives on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Biotronik Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Franacke Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges harm from a defective defibrillator. The case is 2:23-cv-00471, Carreon v. Biotronik, Inc.

Health Care

January 20, 2023, 9:51 PM