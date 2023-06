Removed To Federal Court

Barron & Newburger removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management and other defendants Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was brought by Eric Carraway Sr. and attorneys at Anderson Santiago PLLC over alleged breaches of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Midland Credit Management is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 2:23-cv-00975, Carraway v. Midland Credit Management, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Carraway, Sr.

Plaintiffs

Anderson Santiago PLLC

defendants

Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC

Gordon Aylworth & Tami PC

Midland Credit Management, Inc.

defendant counsels

Barron & Newburger PC

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws