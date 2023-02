Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of a Hispanic female, who identifies as homosexual, who contends that she was terminated after getting into a fight with a co-worker who was reported to have threatened the plaintiff with violence. The case is 8:23-cv-00410, Carrasquillo v. Walmart Inc.