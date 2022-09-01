Who Got The Work

Anna M. Reinert and Danielle A. Estenssoro of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed July 18 in Colorado District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Rebeca Carrasco Martinez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer, is 1:22-cv-01775, Carrasco Martinez v. Microtel Inns and Suites Franchising Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 01, 2022, 9:24 AM