Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Sunday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against property preservation services company Field Asset Services, Cyprexx Services and Xome Field Services California Northern District Court. The court action, part of a string of similar cases, was filed on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was misclassified as an independent contractor and seeks reimbursement for business expenses as well as overtime wages. The suit was brought by Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber. The case is 3:23-cv-02874, Carranza v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

June 12, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Remberto Carranza

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches