Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Sunday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against property preservation services company Field Asset Services, Cyprexx Services and Xome Field Services California Northern District Court. The court action, part of a string of similar cases, was filed on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was misclassified as an independent contractor and seeks reimbursement for business expenses as well as overtime wages. The suit was brought by Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber. The case is 3:23-cv-02874, Carranza v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
June 12, 2023, 4:45 AM