Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Litchfield Cavo on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Avery Dennison, a global manufacturer of adhesive technologies and packing materials, to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Trujillo & Sanchez on behalf of an Avery employee claiming injuries to her neck and shoulder. The case is 3:23-cv-00103, Carranza v. Avery Dennison Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 13, 2023, 5:39 PM