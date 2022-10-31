Who Got The Work

Michael S. Kun and Kevin Sullivan of Epstein Becker & Green have stepped in to defend Satellite Healthcare Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in California Eastern District Court by Mayall Hurley PC, contends that the dialysis provider failed to provide compliant meal and rest breaks and also miscalculated employees' overtime pay rates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller, is 2:22-cv-01613, Carralez v. Satellite Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

October 31, 2022, 4:59 AM