Northwestern Mutual and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Pedersen & Weinstein on behalf of a former director of recruitment who claims gender bias and hostility towards her pregnancy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03596, Carrabotta v. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company et al.

June 07, 2023, 3:03 PM

Bailey Carrabotta

Pedersen & Weinstein LLP

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

Jason Frano

Ryan Kramer a/k/a Rjk Financial LLC d/b/a Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination