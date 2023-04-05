Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a former customer service representative for Penske who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting race-based harassment. The case is 4:23-cv-00135, Carr v. Penske Truck Leasing Co Limited Partnership.

Transportation & Logistics

April 05, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Lawrence Carr

defendants

Penske Truck Leasing Co Limited Partnership

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination