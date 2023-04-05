Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a former customer service representative for Penske who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting race-based harassment. The case is 4:23-cv-00135, Carr v. Penske Truck Leasing Co Limited Partnership.
Transportation & Logistics
April 05, 2023, 3:31 PM