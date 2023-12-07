Who Got The Work

Jeffrey R. Blackwood and Whitney J. Jackson of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and John P. McMackin and Adam B. Harris of Phelps Dunbar have entered appearances for PayPal Holdings and Universal Protection Service, respectively, in a pending gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 23 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Watson & Norris on behalf of a former security guard who was allegedly fired in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment by a female production assistant. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was fired for 'fraternization' while the production assistant received no discipline despite texting him explicit photos. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, is 3:23-cv-00408, Carr v. PayPal, Inc.

December 07, 2023, 10:06 AM

