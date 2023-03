Who Got The Work

Carinne Bannan and Dirk Muse of Wilson Elser have stepped in to defend Bold IP PLLC and John Houvener in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, filed March 20 in Washington Western District Court by Lowe Graham Jones PLLC on behalf of and Don Carr, seeks a declaration of non-infringement regarding a biometric identification patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-00417, Carr v. Homeland Patrol Division Security LLC et al.

Technology

March 29, 2023, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Don Carr

Don Leslie Carr, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Lowe Graham Jones PLLC

defendants

Bold IP PLLC

Homeland Patrol Division Security LLC

Homeland Patrol Division Security, LLC

John Houvener

Joshua Stivers

Stephen Pansini

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims