New Suit - Trademark

Facebook was hit with a lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Irwin IP LLC on behalf of non-profit Cappin4Capo Inc., which contends that its social media presence on the defendant's platform has become taken over by a hacker posing as the plaintiff in order to solicit donations to purchase non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04017, Carr et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 23, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Cappin4Capo, Inc.

Labyron Carr

Irwin Ip LLC

Irwin Ip LLP

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

John Doe

Safiyanu Sahibu

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims