New Suit - Consumer

ADP, the human resources and payroll company, and Fifth Third Bank were sued Friday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The court case was filed by the Schlanger Law Group on behalf of Carmen Carpio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04485, Carpio v. Fifth Third Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 16, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Carmen Carpio

Plaintiffs

Schlanger Law Group, LLP

defendants

ADP, Inc.

Fifth Third Bank N.A.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws