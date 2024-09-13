Andrea Strain of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for Maple Family Centers in a pending wage-and-hour lawsuit. The suit, filed July 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Abdul Hassan Law Group on behalf of a former employee, accuses the defendant of failing to pay all wages and retaliating against the plaintiff for taking FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Natasha C. Merle, is 1:24-cv-05336, Carpio v. Alcott HR Group LLC et al.
New York
September 13, 2024, 10:46 AM