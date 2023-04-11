Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Twin City Fire Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Gibson Wiley PLLC on behalf of Jeffrey W. Carpenter, whose employers were raided by the FBI and indicted on underlying criminal charges. The plaintiff claims that the employers, who are insured by the defendant, are refusing to pay more than $1 million owed to him for his part in an affordable housing property sale. The case is 3:23-cv-00769, Carpenter v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 5:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey W Carpenter

Plaintiffs

Gibson Wiley PLLC

defendants

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute