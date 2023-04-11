Counsel at Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Twin City Fire Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Gibson Wiley PLLC on behalf of Jeffrey W. Carpenter, whose employers were raided by the FBI and indicted on underlying criminal charges. The plaintiff claims that the employers, who are insured by the defendant, are refusing to pay more than $1 million owed to him for his part in an affordable housing property sale. The case is 3:23-cv-00769, Carpenter v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company.
Insurance
April 11, 2023, 5:25 PM