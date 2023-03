New Suit - Employment

Olin Corp. and Winchester Ammunition were sued Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by SilversteinWolf on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial and age bias, as well as retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00759, Carpenter v. Olin Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 01, 2023, 3:54 PM