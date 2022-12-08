Who Got The Work

Fox Rothschild partners Eileen Oakes Muskett, Adam Busler, F. Beaumont Howard and associate Lauren A. Wright have stepped in to defend Hard Rock Cafe International in a pending collective employment action. The case, filed Oct. 24 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Lazzaro Law Firm; the Law Office of Arnold J. Lizana III; and Hodges & Foty, accuses the defendant of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by paying its servers less than minimum wage while requiring them to perform a substantial amount of non-tipped work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, is 1:22-cv-04224, Carpenter v. Hard Rock Cafe International (Stp), Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 08, 2022, 8:24 AM