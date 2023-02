Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fennemore Craig on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Avis Car Rental and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Ladah Law Firm on behalf of Ronald Carpenter Jr. The case is 2:23-cv-00208, Carpenter, Jr. v. Denny et al.

Automotive

February 09, 2023, 4:34 PM