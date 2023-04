Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Howell & Fisher on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning a personal massage device, was filed by Logan Thompson P.C. on behalf of Matthew Carpenter and Cheryl Fowler. The case is 1:23-cv-00102, Carpenter et al v. TV Direct, LLC et al.

Plaintiffs

Cheryl Fowler

Matthew Carpenter

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

As Seen on TV, Inc.

TV Direct, LLC

defendant counsels

Howell & Fisher PLLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims