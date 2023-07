New Suit - Real Property

First American Title Company and other defendants were sued Monday in Washington Western District Court over claims related to real property. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Offices of Melissa A. Huelsman on behalf of Becky Carpenter and John E. Carpenter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01072, Carpenter et al v. Fawcett et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 18, 2023, 7:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Becky Carpenter

John E. Carpenter

Plaintiffs

Melissa A Huelsman

defendants

First American Title Company

Carol Fawcett

Ronald N. Fawcett

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property