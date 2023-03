New Suit - Contract

Carparts.com filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NGroup Inc. on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit brought by an individual who fell from an allegedly defective order picker forklift. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01683, Carparts.com Inc. v. NGroup Inc.

Illinois

March 17, 2023, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Carparts.com, Inc.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Ngroup, Inc., a Foreign Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract