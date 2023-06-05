New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Sirius XM Satellite Radio was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with an alleged pricing scheme. The suit, filed by DeNittis Osefchen Prince and Hattis & Lukacs, is part of a string of cases accusing the company of falsely advertising its subscriber plans at lower prices than it actually charges, with increases of over 20% and hidden automatic renewals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04723, Carovillano et al v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 05, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Carovillano

Steven Brandt

Denittis Osefchen, P.C.

defendants

Sirius XM Radio, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct