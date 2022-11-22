New Suit - Contract

Burns & Levinson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Rhode Island District Court on behalf of Carousel Industries of North America LLC. The suit brings claims against Stillman College Inc. for allegedly breaching an agreement for information technology services and seeks an outstanding balance of $478,961. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00423, Carousel Industries of North America, LLC v. Stillman College, Incorporated.

Education

November 22, 2022, 7:10 PM